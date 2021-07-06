Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,521 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Tivity Health worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.78.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TVTY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

