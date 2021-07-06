UBS Group AG Sells 23,335 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 37.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,335 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 5.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDC opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,659.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

