Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 73,565 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,236,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,565 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $29,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 8,724.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 877,885 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,343 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after buying an additional 904,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CFFN opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.