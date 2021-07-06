Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,013 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.15% of StoneCo worth $27,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 393.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,066,000 after purchasing an additional 542,300 shares during the period. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STNE opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.51. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 131.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STNE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

