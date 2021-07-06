Financial Survey: Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) vs. Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Diana Shipping and Performance Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Shipping 0 2 3 0 2.60 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Diana Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $4.60, indicating a potential downside of 0.86%. Performance Shipping has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.10%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Diana Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Diana Shipping and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Shipping -19.56% -4.96% -2.42% Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24%

Risk and Volatility

Diana Shipping has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diana Shipping and Performance Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Shipping $169.73 million 2.50 -$134.20 million ($0.40) -11.60 Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.60 $5.19 million $1.05 5.21

Performance Shipping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diana Shipping. Diana Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Diana Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Performance Shipping beats Diana Shipping on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

