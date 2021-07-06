Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,472 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $28,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Inherent Group LP lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after buying an additional 972,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,968,000 after buying an additional 655,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,193,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,209,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,460,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.