Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,742 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $29,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,722,000 after acquiring an additional 657,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after acquiring an additional 89,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,168,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 551,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.