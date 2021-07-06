ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Update

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:MOHO opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64. ECMOHO has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Get ECMOHO alerts:

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ECMOHO by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 116,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ECMOHO in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ECMOHO in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECMOHO Company Profile

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ECMOHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECMOHO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.