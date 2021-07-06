ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Update

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:MOHO opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64. ECMOHO has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.06.
ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.
ECMOHO Company Profile
ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.
