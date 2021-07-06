Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 387,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 3,731,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,462,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 280,217 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 478.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 120,887 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the period. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETTX stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

