DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 717,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $72,792,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $7,125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $5,993,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 28.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,459,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after buying an additional 320,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 460.4% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 366,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 300,746 shares during the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.