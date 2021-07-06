Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,336 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $30,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $1,204,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5,238.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 47,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 53,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALSN opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.12. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

