Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 427,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,803,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.47. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.2068 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WFG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

