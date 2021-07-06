Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WHD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 874.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after acquiring an additional 731,913 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 192,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cactus by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cactus by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 31,606 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cactus alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $84.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. Research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.