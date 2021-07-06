Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 12,500 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,940 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.43% of Tejon Ranch worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tejon Ranch by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,673 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after purchasing an additional 74,104 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 168,277 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,723 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,100 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 42,981 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE TRC opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $397.53 million, a PE ratio of -503.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

