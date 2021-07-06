Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 14,978 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 41.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,978 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.77. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $66.70 and a 52-week high of $100.07.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.30%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

