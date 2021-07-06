Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will report $285.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.99 million. Ichor reported sales of $221.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,460 shares of company stock worth $4,661,424 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICHR stock opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Ichor has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $63.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

