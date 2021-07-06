Citigroup Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries stock opened at $149.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.83. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $167.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.