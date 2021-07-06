The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stake Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 276.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,912 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of The Simply Good Foods worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 445,366 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

