Citigroup Inc. Sells 21,051 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 24.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,051 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 570.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OPI shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.10 million. Research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.