The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 121.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.43.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAKE. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.15.

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $1,149,480.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

