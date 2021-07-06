Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 67.3% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,286.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 141,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 131,471 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In related news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $89.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.