Citigroup Inc. Acquires 54,317 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 118.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,160 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,317 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Old National Bancorp worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.76. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

