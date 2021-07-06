The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $88.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.75. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,318 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

