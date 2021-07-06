Citigroup Inc. Sells 41,529 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,529 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Xerox in the first quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xerox by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Xerox by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Xerox by 41.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XRX opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

