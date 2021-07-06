InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 7.4% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 556,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,299,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,648,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,686,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterDigital alerts:

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.89.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.