Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Welltower by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Welltower by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Welltower by 28.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.19.

WELL opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.