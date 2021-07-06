Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMH. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.18.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 131.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

