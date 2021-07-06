Federated Hermes Inc. Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fastenal by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of FAST opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

