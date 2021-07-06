Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 110.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after acquiring an additional 673,248 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,634,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,424,000 after buying an additional 42,146 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 14.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,365,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,704,000 after buying an additional 305,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,911,000 after buying an additional 267,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.26. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

