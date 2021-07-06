Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.58. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

