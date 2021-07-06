Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Stock Holdings Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Meredith were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Meredith by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,188,000 after purchasing an additional 345,281 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Meredith by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,453,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 727,020 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the 4th quarter valued at $35,189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meredith by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,450,000 after purchasing an additional 74,470 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meredith by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDP opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. Meredith Co. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $43.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.61 million. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

