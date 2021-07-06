Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 711 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $92,866,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $224.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

