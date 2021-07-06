Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 310.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 35,375 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,522,000 after purchasing an additional 32,736 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $177.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.83. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $216.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

