Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Heritage Financial worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Heritage Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

HFWA opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%. Analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $32,867.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $478,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock worth $289,535. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

