Bank of Montreal Can Sells 18,134 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,297 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,134 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $56,753,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 717.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 521.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 764,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,962,000 after acquiring an additional 641,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,976,000 after acquiring an additional 463,677 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $19,519,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNV opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

