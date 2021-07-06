Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Avista by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Avista by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVA opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.15. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. Avista’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

