Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 31.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.83. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

