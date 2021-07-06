Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92.
BHP Group Profile
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Article: What is the G-20?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.