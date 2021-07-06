Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,140.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

