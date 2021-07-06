Bank of Montreal Can Sells 27,498 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,498 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Kforce worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $17,093,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the first quarter worth about $12,184,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 615.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 142,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,052,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth about $3,662,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 13,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $716,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,430 shares of company stock worth $5,285,734 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.