Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce sales of $34.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.40 million and the highest is $34.80 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $29.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $144.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.30 million to $148.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $153.33 million, with estimates ranging from $148.78 million to $160.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 735 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total transaction of $183,852.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,294,392.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,119 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total value of $541,764.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,869.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,398 shares of company stock worth $5,734,994. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 3.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $271.65 on Tuesday. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $207.54 and a 1 year high of $307.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

