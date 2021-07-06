Critical Analysis: Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adient has a beta of 3.28, indicating that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

15.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Adient shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Adient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Adient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -11.57% -4.91% Adient -1.10% 7.12% 1.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aeva Technologies and Adient, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Adient 2 1 8 0 2.55

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 92.67%. Adient has a consensus target price of $47.70, indicating a potential upside of 6.76%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Adient.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Adient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Adient $12.67 billion 0.33 -$547.00 million ($0.04) -1,117.00

Aeva Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adient.

Summary

Adient beats Aeva Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.