Northern Trust Corp Has $25.80 Million Stock Holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,408,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,422 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SVMK were worth $25,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in SVMK by 49.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in SVMK in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SVMK in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in SVMK by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SVMK in the first quarter worth about $184,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SVMK news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 37,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $783,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $314,786.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,282. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.74. SVMK Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

