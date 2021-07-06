Northern Trust Corp Sells 117,712 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117,712 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.29% of Cohu worth $26,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,444,000 after buying an additional 988,991 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at $40,045,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 61.4% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 978,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after buying an additional 372,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $13,573,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 84.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 610,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after buying an additional 279,736 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

