Northern Trust Corp Has $26.57 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,233,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $26,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after purchasing an additional 122,454 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 61,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1,965.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.41. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

