Northern Trust Corp Sells 34,621 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,621 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.14% of Mueller Industries worth $26,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,924,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,096,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,157,000 after acquiring an additional 414,288 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 232,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after buying an additional 150,252 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $710,556.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,149 shares of company stock worth $3,010,556 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $48.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

