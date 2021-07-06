MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,473 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $27,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $34.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

