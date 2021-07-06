Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $27,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APPF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in AppFolio by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $139.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.10. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The company had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPF. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

