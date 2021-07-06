Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTTN) Short Interest Down 17.1% in June

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTTN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,275,300 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 16,018,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,973,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS PTTN opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Patten Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About Patten Energy Solutions Group

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc engages in the marketing of natural gas, propane and petroleum products. It also intends to pursue an exploration program to continue the exploration and development of the mineral claims with a view to establish sufficient mineral-bearing reserves. The company also engages in exploration, production and development of lithium properties.

