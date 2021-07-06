Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTTN) Short Interest Down 17.1% in June

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTTN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,275,300 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 16,018,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,973,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS PTTN opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Patten Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
About Patten Energy Solutions Group
Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Patten Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patten Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.