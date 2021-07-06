Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in June

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAEYY opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.61.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

SAEYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.