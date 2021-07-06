SITO Mobile, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) Short Interest Up 17.7% in June

SITO Mobile, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of SITO Mobile stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16. SITO Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.23.
SITO Mobile Company Profile
See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for SITO Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITO Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.