SITO Mobile, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) Short Interest Up 17.7% in June

SITO Mobile, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of SITO Mobile stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16. SITO Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

SITO Mobile Company Profile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

